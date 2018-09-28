Douglas High grad wins scholarship

Sierra Nevada Ear, Nose & Throat has awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Sean Dunkelman, a Douglas High School graduate, who is attending the University of Colorado, Boulder. He is interested in pursuing a career in mechanical engineering, with plans to use his technical and entrepreneurial skills to help solve some of the complex problems facing our planet today.

"The balance Sean Dunkelman is able to maintain with everything in his life is beyond my understanding," said cross country coach Jay Frey. "He is virtually unmatched academically with a very challenging case load, he's been a three-sport athlete all the while maintaining a great personality and being loved by everyone I can think of."

Dunkelman graduated from Douglas High School in 2018, No. 2 in his class, with a 4.88 weighted GPA. He has served in many leadership roles in school, including Associated Student Body President and Junior Class President. Dunkelman is also a three-sport varsity athlete who has earned six trips to the state championships for ski racing and has been awarded 10 varsity letters. He gives back to the community through the Block D Letterman's Club, the National Honor Society and the Douglas High School Leadership Program.

Dr. Paul Manoukian and Dr. Brian Romaneschi have awarded more than $39,000 in scholarships over the past 11 years to local high school seniors pursuing advanced education in healthcare.