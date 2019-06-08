Douglas High Class of 2019 takes off

The first four-year class in two decades graduated from Douglas High School on Thursday night.

Consisting of 355 students who arrived four years ago as the first class of freshmen, they were celebrated by more than a thousand well-wishers who packed the athletic field in Minden.

Douglas High School Class of 1992 graduate and Principal Joe Girdner said the 111th class had 67 members who graduated with a better than 4.0 grade point average, the most in the school’s long history.

Douglas High Jump Start Valedictorian Emily Hillman lettered in track, ski and diving, in addition to earning a college degree.

“It would be easy to believe that certain people have more luck than others,” she said.

Hillman quoted Seneca that “luck is when preparation meets opportunity.”

She talked about the life of Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who attended a special program in high school and then received a scholarship that made him the first in his family to attend college.

“He took all the preparation he had and took the opportunity and all people saw was a lucky man,” she said. “We, the Douglas Class of 2019, are incredibly lucky, and I can’t wait to see where this luck takes every one of us.”

Salutatorian Jamie Harrison transferred to Douglas High from Whittell High School in his junior year.

“I love this school,” he said. “I have acquired great knowledge during my time of Douglas.”

He said when he arrived in August 2017 he didn’t know anyone.

“My advice on how to get people to like you is to ask questions, say nice things and make them smile,” he said. “Students of Douglas High School, I hope I made you smile.”