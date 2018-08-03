Douglas High Ag store growing

The Carson Valley FFA Ag Store is open during the summer 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Douglas High School in the Ag building. Fresh eggs, Rhubarb, seasonings, cooking oil and produce available. Information, Robin Futch, rfutch@dcsd@k12.nv.us or 782-5136 Ext. 1839.

if you go

There are a lot of farmers markets in Carson Valley, but one of the best kept secrets is the Douglas High School Ag store.

With fresh eggs and produce, the ag store is the front end of a production operation that runs year around, even during the summer when school is out.

On Wednesday, Agriculture Teacher Robin Futch was minding the store, located near the high school's green houses on the north side of the campus.

You can find it by listening for the rooster, who lets loose every now and again.

Futch is in her fourth year running the school's agriculture program, which ranges from livestock and plant science to the nuts and bolts of running a farm.

Animals in the program include goats, sheep, chickens and rabbits, most of which are bred during the year.

Laying hens provide the store with its fresh eggs.

Futch is looking forward to the school year starting again, when students will infuse the program with activity.

The greenhouse is already producing strawberries and herbs. When school starts students will dry and package the herbs for sale in the store.

Futch says she's going to plant catfish in the aquaponic tank that will fertilize the strawberries and, in a few years, provide catfish dinners.

"I'm looking for beeswax for beeswax candles, we'll make soap out of goats milk," she said among her plans for the upcoming year.

She said the store sells honey, but the school can't keep bees, mainly because they don't have room.

"We're also going to expand into infused oils," she said. "The food class will learn how to do a peach or mint cooking oil."

The agriculture class isn't above doing a little vegetable gardening with tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and pumpkins ripening.

"Everything in the store is ag-related," she said.

Futch teaches 13 agriculture-related classes over all four grade-levels at the school, including a first-year class where she shows students how everything ties together.