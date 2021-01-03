Douglas health officials report 1,016 active coronavirus cases

A tester from the Nevada Air Guard talks to a participant in coronavirus testing at the Sunridge Fire Station.

Kurt Hildebrand

The deaths of two Douglas County women in their 80s was attributed to the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday night.

A burst of 63 new cases and eight recoveries resulted in 1,016 active cases and 1,0003 recoveries since the outbreak began in March.

The death of a woman in her 70s was reported Thursday night by Carson City Health and Human Services.

It was the sixth death listed at Gardnerville Health and Rehab Center, according to the Nevada Health and Human Services.

Douglas has seen 18 deaths, with 14 of those since Dec. 1.

On the Monday after Christmas, COVID-19 Response Director

COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said it was too early to determine what the impact of the holidays would be.

“Reporting tends to go down (over the holiday) and then catches up a few days later,” he said in a press call on Dec. 28. “The smaller number of tests over the weekend is to be expected around a major holiday.”

Community coronavirus testing returns to Sunridge 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at East Fork Fire Station 12.

Testing is free to all residents of Douglas, Carson, Lyon and Storey. No appointment is required.

For those who are experiencing symptoms, call the COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The phone number is 775-434-1988.

Neighboring California counties Alpine, El Dorado and Mono remain under regional stay at home orders due to projected limits in intensive care beds in their regions.

Alpine Public Health Officer Richard Johnson said he anticipates the order to remain in effect through January.

Vaccinations for the coronavirus have started among front-line medical workers and care home residents.

With the first half of the two-dose vaccinations administered around mid December, it will be mid-January before anyone is fully vaccinated.

Most medical officials expect that vaccines won’t be available to the general public before late spring.

When they are available, the state has announced there will be no co-pay to be vaccinated.