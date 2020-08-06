Douglas has seen 70 new coronavirus cases since July 1

For the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday Douglas County reached more active cases than Carson City or Lyon County with 51.

The county has had 10 new cases over the past two days, with seven recoveries, according to figures released by Carson City Health and Human Services, which serves as the county’s public health officer.

Douglas remains well short of the total cases in Carson and Lyon and hasn’t seen any deaths as a result of the virus. So far, the county has seen 189 cases of the virus, with 119 of those since the beginning of July.

Testing for those not showing symptoms returns to Douglas High School 8-11 a.m. Aug. 14.

On Monday, Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state’s shutdown orders will focus on areas where the virus is increasing.

East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said testing is part of the process that allows the county’s businesses to remain open.

East Fork Fire Protection District serves as the county’s emergency manager.

Both the White House and the governor are using testing as a criteria to determine how prevalent the virus is in a community.

“The science behind the request is to determine a test positivity rate: the number of positive cases divided by the number of negative cases,” Fogerson said. “This gives epidemiologists an idea of how prevalent the disease is in communities with a method to value it besides a count of positives. Other reasons include viewing of any asymptomatic patients in our community and allowing a place where anyone who wishes for a test can come get one, free of charge to ease worries.”

Turnaround time for testing has been about four days, Fogerson said.

Health agency personnel prioritize contacting those who test positive, so negative results tend to take a little longer.

“It does take more time to talk with the negatives because we call each one and the weekend is also involved,” he said.

For information about testing, visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/

Those experiencing systems or who have questions may call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at (775) 283-4789.