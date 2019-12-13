Douglas graduation cracks 91 percent

The graduation rate for the Douglas Class of 2019 rose to 91.3 percent, according to figures presented to the Nevada Department of Education on Thursday.

Superintendent Teri White said the rate is a nine-year high.

Whittell High School’s graduation rate was 96.4 percent, up nearly four points from 2018. Douglas High School posted a 93.2 percent graduation rate.

ASPIRE Academy jumped from 53.9 percent to 89.5 percent graduation with the class of 2019.

“Aside from the charter schools, Douglas had the highest increase in the state,” White said. “Our teachers and administrators work so hard to make learning relevant and to work with every single student to help them achieve completion and those efforts are paying off in the classroom and in our graduation rates. Our teachers and administrative staff truly care about our students and that relationship they are able to foster helps to keep students in school and to know they have the support they need to graduate. It makes me very proud to be able to work with such fine educators.”

Douglas is the largest of three counties to crack the 90-percent mark, and was the third highest rate in Nevada.

Pershing County had a 94.5 percent graduation rate while Eureka County posted a 93.3 percent rate.

This is the second increase in Douglas’ graduation rate. The graduation rate for the class of 2017 was 87.5 percent and then 88.6 percent in 2018.

According to state figures, 563 students graduated from Douglas schools in 2019. Pershing had 62 graduates, while 19 seniors graduated in Eureka.

The State Board of Education reported that 46,055 students graduated statewide in 2019. Of those, 29,976 attended school in Clark County, the fifth largest school district in the nation.

Douglas had the state’s eighth largest graduating class.

The county is home to three public high schools, Douglas High and ASPIRE in Minden and Whittell High in Zephyr Cove.