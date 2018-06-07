Douglas grad passes Arizona Bar Exam

A year after graduating from the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, 2010 Douglas High School graduate David Present passed the Arizona State Bar Exam with one of the highest scores in the state.

"This is an honor being that the failure rate was 57 percent for the two-day exam," father Sam Present said.

Present graduated in the top 10 percent of his class from the college, which was ranked 25th in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

"He was then inducted into the Order of the Coif and Order of the Barristers—both prestigious legal honor societies," according to his father. "He attributes his success in law school, in part, to his study of philosophy at UCLA."

While approaching his education seriously, Present found time to travel during school breaks and after he graduated. He and his girlfriend Nina visited Thailand, France, Italy, the Bahamas, and Peru.

He is currently clerking for the Honorable Judge David Weinzweig at the Arizona Court of Appeals. Nina will be teaching second grade in the fall.

"We are very proud of his many accomplishments," his father said, offering congratulations on behalf of both family and friends.