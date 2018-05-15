Douglas girl’s Carson Valley Days design on the button

The countdown to Carson Valley's biggest celebration is down to less than a month.

Carson Valley Days are June 7-10 this year, with the parade on June 9.

The parade theme is to be "Fun in the Great Outdoors," according to the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club, which organizes the event.

Dating back to the first Carson Valley Day in 1910, the event has featured a parade every year since 1946.

With the primary election set for June 12, expect political entries to swell the ranks of parade entries this year.

Lining up in Minden at 9 a.m., the parade closes Highway 395 from Buckeye Road to Waterloo Lane.

Last week, Carson Valley Lions Club recognized Douglas High School senior Davianna Morris with a certificate of appreciation for her winning design of this year's Carson Valley Days button.

Buttons are available for $1 at both Carson Valley 7-Elevens, Raley's, Ace, Meeks, Nevada State Bank, WaSheShu Casino, Chevron, The Record-Courier and the office of the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, among other locations.

Buttons will be available the day of the parade for $2. Lions President Ron Santi said they'll be operating the jail for those who fail to purchase a button.

The annual Carson Valley Days carnival kicks off with buddy night on June 7 in Lampe Park with tickets 2-for-1.

The carnival continues through June 10. Pre-sale tickets for those days can be purchased at Raley's, Nevada State Bank, and Accolades Trophies.

Lampe Park will be the site of most Carson Valley Days activities, including free live music on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.

Crafts fair vendors, food vendors, face painting, children's games, horseshoe tournament, basketball tournament, and a bounce house will also be at the park.

A raffle drawing will be held at 3 p.m. June 10 in the park.