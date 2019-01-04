Douglas’ first female judge takes oath

At least 200 people watched as the first female judge to win the bench in Douglas County took the oath of office in Gardnerville on Thursday.

Cassandra Jones' investiture was the culmination of a lifelong ambition, her mentor Appeals Court Judge Michael Gibbons said.

"I know you've always wanted to be a judge and you went for it and you succeeded," Gibbons said. "Her skill was never in doubt, yet the courage and tenacity to succeed comes from within. Cassandra has always demonstrated that adversity, setback or heartache would not deter her from achieving important goals."

Jones worked for Gibbons for more than five years, serving as his staff attorney when he was Douglas County District Judge.

The East Fork Justice Court serves all of Douglas County outside of the Tahoe Basin.

Justice court is the first and often only contact most people have with a judge, which is why Gibbons referred to it as the people's court on Thursday.

Cases range from speeding tickets and small claims to the first hearings for felony cases.

"Cassandra you will see thousands of people over the next six years," Gibbons said. "You will know some of them you will have to treat all equally under the law. I know you will do so. Wisdom comes from the head and the heart, and you have both."

Jones thanked her supporters and especially her family.

"For those of you who only know me from the campaign, I'm really a homebody," she said.

Jones is taking over for Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins who is retiring after 10 years on the bench.

One of Perkins' final acts on Friday was to swear in Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson, Douglas County's longest-serving judge.

The county is hosting a swearing-in ceremony 9 a.m. Monday for public officials elected or appointed during 2018 at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St. in Minden.