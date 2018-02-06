Douglas drama team receive superior rating at Thespian Festival
February 6, 2018
Douglas High School's drama team recieved excellent and superior marks at the Northern Nevada Regional Thespian Festival held in Reno at rhe Damonte Ranch High School Jan. 20.
Nevada Thespians is a chapter of the International Thespian Society, a division of the Educational Theatre Association. The International Thespian Society is a non-profit, tax-exempt honorary organization for high school theatre students. The society is committed to the advancement of educational theatre, and to this end sponsors Thespian Festivals and theatre workshops, produces educational materials, and provides college scholarship opportunities for students.
There are multiple categories for Nevada Thespians. Douglas students competed in contrasting monologues, duo scenes, group scenes, solo musical, the design events of lighting and marketing, Short films and the One Act "Limbo."
The students going to State Thespians in Las Vegas on March 8-10 are displayed with the event(s) they will be presenting. Monologues:
Excellent:
Kenny Craik
Mirian Ponce
Nancy Flores
Danielle Vaughn
Brittnei Rollins
Alex Laurie
Annabelle Vogel
Madison Vickers
Tullia Rosa
Ann Keasling
Levi Romero
Carly huddleson
Chandler Harwood
Superior:
Francesca Melander
Willard Fanklin
Natalie Maddox
Thomas Rao
Lindsey Thew
Solo Musical:
Excellent:
Danielle Vaughn
Sarah Johnson
Superior:
Francesca Melander
Tullia Rosa
Mari Paz Murillo
Sarah Grove
Duo Scene:
Excellent:
Cheyenne Roy/Brittnei Rollins
Alex Laurie/ Bryttani Miller
Cate Buscay/ Keagan Anderson
Superior:
Mari Paz Murillo/ Mason Rodway
Sarah Johnson/ Alyxx Peterson
Natalie Maddox/ Thomas Rao