Douglas drama team receive superior rating at Thespian Festival

Douglas High School's drama team recieved excellent and superior marks at the Northern Nevada Regional Thespian Festival held in Reno at rhe Damonte Ranch High School Jan. 20.

Nevada Thespians is a chapter of the International Thespian Society, a division of the Educational Theatre Association. The International Thespian Society is a non-profit, tax-exempt honorary organization for high school theatre students. The society is committed to the advancement of educational theatre, and to this end sponsors Thespian Festivals and theatre workshops, produces educational materials, and provides college scholarship opportunities for students.

There are multiple categories for Nevada Thespians. Douglas students competed in contrasting monologues, duo scenes, group scenes, solo musical, the design events of lighting and marketing, Short films and the One Act "Limbo."

The students going to State Thespians in Las Vegas on March 8-10 are displayed with the event(s) they will be presenting. Monologues:

Excellent:

Kenny Craik

Mirian Ponce

Nancy Flores

Danielle Vaughn

Brittnei Rollins

Alex Laurie

Annabelle Vogel

Madison Vickers

Tullia Rosa

Ann Keasling

Levi Romero

Carly huddleson

Chandler Harwood

Superior:

Francesca Melander

Willard Fanklin

Natalie Maddox

Thomas Rao

Lindsey Thew

Solo Musical:

Excellent:

Danielle Vaughn

Sarah Johnson

Superior:

Francesca Melander

Tullia Rosa

Mari Paz Murillo

Sarah Grove

Duo Scene:

Excellent:

Cheyenne Roy/Brittnei Rollins

Alex Laurie/ Bryttani Miller

Cate Buscay/ Keagan Anderson

Superior:

Mari Paz Murillo/ Mason Rodway

Sarah Johnson/ Alyxx Peterson

Natalie Maddox/ Thomas Rao