Douglas deputies welcome waving

Blake Blosser waves at a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy.

Douglas County photo

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents “Share a Wave” in a new campaign.

The Sheriff’s Office is joining in on the ‘What’s Not Cancelled’ conversation in Douglas County.

“We are still encouraging people to follow the governor’s directives, but we understand that many people are falling on hard times right now,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley. “We want to extend a wave to let people know that we are all in this together, and keeping you all safe is not cancelled.”

Waving at each other is not canceled. The Sheriff’s Office is asking you to wave at them and they will wave back. It’s an easy way to lift others up during the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is one friendly action we can still do to show people that they care for one another- while being safely distanced,” Coverley said.

The coronavirus doesn’t change the mission of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies will continue to remain diligent in their efforts to serve the community while also keeping residents safe, Coverley said.

When you see a DCSO deputy, car, or employee wave at them, and they will smile and wave back.

Send a photo or video using the hashtags #ShareAWave and #DCSO to the Douglas County Facebook account to be showcased on the page.

“Douglas County has shown resiliency through times of uncertainty before and we hope that this small gesture will be a signal that although we are alone we are together,” Coverley said.