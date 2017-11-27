Deputies on lookout for seatbelt violations

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will be looking for motorists and occupants who are not buckled up while traveling now through Saturday.

"One is seven drivers is not wearing a wearing a seat belt, and we want to contact them, tell them it's the law, that wearing a seat belt can save their life or their loved one's life," Sheriff Ron Pierini said.

During this time the Douglas County deputies will be joining forces with Nevada Highway Patrol watching for drivers and occupants in vehicles who are not wearing their seatbelts and children who are not properly secured in car or booster seat.

"Law enforcement will be stopping drivers for traffic offenses and issuing citations for seatbelt violations if unbuckled," Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said. "Seat belts are for protection, and the high-visibility enforcement mobilization to crack down on violators is not about increasing revenue – it's about saving lives."

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, 12,584 lives were saved by wearing seat belts, yet 49 percent of occupants who were killed in 2013 weren't restrained.

"The Douglas County Sheriff's Office wants everyone traveling in a vehicle during the upcoming traveling season to please buckle up. It only takes two seconds to put your seat belt on to help save your life, please buckle your seat belt each time you are in a vehicle," Smith said.

Recommended Stories For You

For resources and safety tips on wearing your seat belts, visit:

http:ww.zero fatalitiesnv.com/always-buckle-up/.

Joining Forces enforcement is paid for by the Nevada-Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety.