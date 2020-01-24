Douglas courts seeking interpreters

A trial that will take up most of next month will require several interpreters working up to eight hours a day for 15 days.

The impending trial of Juan Gabriel Ramirez-Vargas on charges of sexually assaulting a child is scheduled to begin on Feb. 10 with notices due out to jurors soon.

At Ramirez-Vargas’ last hearing, District Judge Tod Young pointed out that the county will need several interpreters, who are both expensive and increasingly rare, for the case.

In cases where interpreters are required, Young requires two per day working 20-minute shifts, so one can take a break while the other is working.

That’s why the county is seeking credentialed court interpreters to translate for those involved in the justice system.

In order to be an interpreter, someone has to pass a background check and complete the credentialed court interpreter program through the Nevada Supreme Court, complete 40 hours of observation, pass a background check and pass written and oral tests by June 1, 2020.

Workshops, testing and processing fees will be paid for by a $2,500 grant obtained by the district court. Once done, interpreters are paid $60 an hour.

“Interpreters fill a vital role in our court system and will help us further serve the Douglas County community and ensure the promise of justice for all,” said Court Administrator Bobbie Williams. “We are looking forward to finding successful individuals who will help us meet these goals.”

Interested parties are to submit a letter of interest to the Douglas County Court Administrator at PO Box 218, Minden, NV, 89423 or email bwilliams@douglas.nv.gov by 5 p.m. Feb. 7.

Ramirez-Vargas was the first person indicted by the Douglas County grand jury. He was arrested on March 24, 2017, in Oregon and was brought to Douglas County in April 2018.

The crime is alleged to have occurred in March 2016 in an Ironwood apartment.