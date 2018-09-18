Douglas County woman guilty of exploiting mother

Sheri Hines, 49, pleaded guilty this week to embezzling more than $5,000 from her mother.

She admitted using a debit card entrusted to her to provide for her mother. Since her mother is over age 60, that embezzlement qualifies as a Category B felony under Nevada's elder exploitation law, according to a press release from Attorney General Adam Laxalt's office.

She will be sentenced November 20 in Douglas County District Court and could receive up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Laxalt said his office works diligently to protect the elderly from exploitation. He praised the efforts of the AG's Financial Fraud unit in combatting such cases which he said occur far too often against Nevada seniors.