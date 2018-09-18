Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit pulls body from 1,062 feet in Lake Tahoe

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit (Marine 7) recovered a body from a depth of 1,062 feet in Lake Tahoe on Monday.

The recovery was made while searching for a missing person, who reportedly drowned the week prior, according to a press release from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. The identity of the decedent is being withheld until the family has been notified.

"This search and recovery effort was unprecedented in Lake Tahoe because the extreme depths and the technology needed to facilitate this type of recovery," El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said in the release. "The technology, an underwater remote operated vehicle, was recently donated to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office by a local resident and DCSO graciously offered their assistance to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. The Douglas County marine deputies recently completed ROV and SONAR training with Bruce's Legacy, a non-profit search and recovery group from Wisconsin that was instrumental in other recoveries around the region and nation."

South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue Marine 17 responded to assist Douglas County Sheriff Marine 7 with the body recovery. The South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue Marine Unit was also donated by the same local resident that donated the ROV.

"The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is extremely thankful to our partners around Lake Tahoe. This search and recovery would not have been successful without the private donations from a local resident, training by Bruce's Legacy, and the assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue Marine Unit, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Marine Unit, El Dorado County SAR, Washoe County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, and the United States Coast Guard," the release said.