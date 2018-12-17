Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hires Chelsea Osborn as deputy
Chelsea Osborn has been hired as a Douglas County deputy sheriff and has been assigned to the jail division, Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini said in a media release Monday.
Osborn was born and raised in the Carson Valley. She was a member of our Explorer POST, where she eventually became the POST captain.
Following Osborn's graduation from Douglas High School, she attended the University of Nevada, Reno and obtained a bachelor of arts degree in business management.