Douglas County Search and Rescue attempting to locate missing skier at Heavenly Ski Resort

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue continues to look for a missing skier at Heavenly Ski Resort.

The skier, identified as Brett Herrick, 62, from Seaside, Calif., has been missing since Sunday.

At about 4:30 p.m. Douglas County Emergency Communications received a call from Heavenly Ski Resort, reporting a lost skier.

Herrick was last seen by his girlfriend on the Comet Run at around 11:30 a.m. The Comet Run is located off the Stagecoach Lodge area of Heavenly Ski Resort.

The search and rescue team was activated and launched a search and rescue mission. DCSAR was assisted by a Helicopter aerial search from Naval Air Station, Fallon, according to a press release. Herrick was not located Monday.

The search continues today with assistance from Search and Rescue units from Washoe, El Dorado, and Placer counties and from members of Heavenly Resort Ski Patrol, and the Tahoe Nordic Group.