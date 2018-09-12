Douglas County health inspections
September 12, 2018
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.
Aug. 22
Fully Belly Deli
Restaurant
1659 S. Highway 395, Suite N-A
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Dart Beverage Center
Market; liquor store
148 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Dart Beverage Center
Bar; tasting bar
148 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Dotty's Restaurant
Restaurant
27 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 4
Grade: A
An inadequate amount of chlorine residual was found on dish ware after the mechanical dishwasher's final rinse.
Potentially hazardous food was being held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Lettuce was found with an internal temperature of 50 degrees.
Dotty's Restaurant
Bar
27 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
CVS Pharmacy
Market
31 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 2
Grade: A
Evidence of rodents within the facility was found. The inspector noted the operator was utilizing a pest management company and maintaining a clean facility to help mitigate the rodent infestation. The back door had gaps that needed to be sealed to help prevent pest entry.
Aug. 23
Cafe Girasole
Restaurant
1483 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Cafe Girasole
Caterer; Abby-Jo's Catering
1483 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Nevada Ugly
Bar
1433 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 2
Grade: A
Beverage dispenser nozzles weren't being adequately cleaned and sanitized.
Nonfood-contact surfaces — fan guards in the walk-in beer cooler — were dirty.
The floor in the mop storage area was damaged or otherwise in poor condition and in need of repair or replacement.
Aug. 24
Taildragger Cafe
Restaurant
1190 Airport Road
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Employee food and food containers were being stored next to food designated for sale to customers.
Nonfood-contact surfaces — the interior surfaces of the microwave — were dirty.
Garlic butter containers were being stored on top of French fries next to the grill.
Taildragger Cafe
Bar
1190 Airport Road
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Aug. 28
Arco AM/PM
Delicatessen
1676 Highway 395
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Arco AM/PM
Market
1676 Highway 395
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Whittell High School
School kitchen
240 Warrior Way
Zephyr Cove
Score: 0
Grade: A
Zephyr Cove Elementary School
School kitchen
226 Warrior Way
Zephyr Cove
Score: 0
Grade: A
Noemi's Pupuseria
Restaurant
1799 Ironwood Drive
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Aug. 29
Bently Ranch Meats
Barbecue; BBQ/Smoker
1350 Buckeye Road
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Bently Ranch Meats
Market; Retail Sales
1350 Buckeye Road
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Equipment was damaged and/or in need of repair. A freezer unit had frozen condensate on piping and other attachments. The condensate was falling on boxed product under the leak.
PJ's Liquor
Convenience Store
1276 Kimmerling Road
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
JM Discount Liquor
Packaged Liquor
1294 Kimmerling Road
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Bagged ice wasn't adequately labeled.