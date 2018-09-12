Douglas County health inspections

Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Aug. 22

Fully Belly Deli

Restaurant

1659 S. Highway 395, Suite N-A

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Dart Beverage Center

Market; liquor store

148 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Dart Beverage Center

Bar; tasting bar

148 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Dotty's Restaurant

Restaurant

27 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 4

Grade: A

An inadequate amount of chlorine residual was found on dish ware after the mechanical dishwasher's final rinse.

Potentially hazardous food was being held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Lettuce was found with an internal temperature of 50 degrees.

Dotty's Restaurant

Bar

27 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

CVS Pharmacy

Market

31 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 2

Grade: A

Evidence of rodents within the facility was found. The inspector noted the operator was utilizing a pest management company and maintaining a clean facility to help mitigate the rodent infestation. The back door had gaps that needed to be sealed to help prevent pest entry.

Aug. 23

Cafe Girasole

Restaurant

1483 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Cafe Girasole

Caterer; Abby-Jo's Catering

1483 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Nevada Ugly

Bar

1433 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 2

Grade: A

Beverage dispenser nozzles weren't being adequately cleaned and sanitized.

Nonfood-contact surfaces — fan guards in the walk-in beer cooler — were dirty.

The floor in the mop storage area was damaged or otherwise in poor condition and in need of repair or replacement.

Aug. 24

Taildragger Cafe

Restaurant

1190 Airport Road

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Employee food and food containers were being stored next to food designated for sale to customers.

Nonfood-contact surfaces — the interior surfaces of the microwave — were dirty.

Garlic butter containers were being stored on top of French fries next to the grill.

Taildragger Cafe

Bar

1190 Airport Road

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Aug. 28

Arco AM/PM

Delicatessen

1676 Highway 395

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Arco AM/PM

Market

1676 Highway 395

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Whittell High School

School kitchen

240 Warrior Way

Zephyr Cove

Score: 0

Grade: A

Zephyr Cove Elementary School

School kitchen

226 Warrior Way

Zephyr Cove

Score: 0

Grade: A

Noemi's Pupuseria

Restaurant

1799 Ironwood Drive

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Aug. 29

Bently Ranch Meats

Barbecue; BBQ/Smoker

1350 Buckeye Road

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Bently Ranch Meats

Market; Retail Sales

1350 Buckeye Road

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Equipment was damaged and/or in need of repair. A freezer unit had frozen condensate on piping and other attachments. The condensate was falling on boxed product under the leak.

PJ's Liquor

Convenience Store

1276 Kimmerling Road

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

JM Discount Liquor

Packaged Liquor

1294 Kimmerling Road

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Bagged ice wasn't adequately labeled.