Douglas County health inspections
January 16, 2019
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.
DEC. 21
Gardnerville Elementary School
1290 Tolar Ave.
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Gardnerville Elementary School
School kitchen
1290 Tolar Ave.
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
DEC. 27
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Bar; taco bar
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar; Diamond Bar
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 2
Grade: A
Observed food was stored uncovered and unprotected. The inspector observed consumable ice was not covered.
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Bar; player's bar
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 2
Grade: A
Observed food was stored uncovered and unprotected. The inspector observed unprotected consumable ice.
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar; McLennan's Bar
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 4
Grade: A
Observed handwash sink(s) were not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).
Observed food was stored uncovered and unprotected. The inspector observed uncovered ice.
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar; high limit service bar
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar; rendezvous bar
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 2
Grade: A
Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. The inspector observed uncovered consumable ice.
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar; Pony Express service bar
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Bar; Harvey's California Bar
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 2
Grade: A
Observed food stored uncovered and protected. The inspector observed uncovered consumable ice.
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Bar; Harvey's California Service Bar
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 2
Grade: A
Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. The inspector observed uncovered consumable ice.
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Bar; casino VIP bar
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
DEC. 28
Julio's Restaurant
Restaurant
1328 N. U.S. 395 #303
Gardnerville
Score: 2
Grade: A
Ready-to-Eat potentially hazardous foods are not date-marked.
Cutting board/block surfaces are excessively cracked, cut or chipped.
Julio's Restaurant
Caterer
1328 N. U.S. 395 #303
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Julio's Restaurant
Bar; bar
1328 N. U.S. 395 #303
Gardnerville
Score: 2
Grade: A
Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).
Wild Horse Bar and Grill
Restaurant
1679 U.S. 395
Minden
Score: 6
Grade: A
Certificate of manager level food safety training unavailable or expired.
Chlorine residual of less than 50 ppm is detected on dishware after mechanical final rinse.
Ready-to-Eat potentially hazardous foods are not date-marked.
Sanitation buckets for storing wiping cloths in sanitizer solution are not properly stored. Improper concentration of bleach solution. Do not mix detergent and bleach.
Wild Horse Bar and Grill
Bar
1679 U.S. 395
Minden
Score: 5
Grade: A
Hand sinks must not be obstructed or utilized as dump sinks.