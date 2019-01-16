Douglas County health inspections

Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

DEC. 21

Gardnerville Elementary School

1290 Tolar Ave.

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Gardnerville Elementary School

School kitchen

1290 Tolar Ave.

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

DEC. 27

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Bar; taco bar

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar; Diamond Bar

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 2

Grade: A

Observed food was stored uncovered and unprotected. The inspector observed consumable ice was not covered.

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Bar; player's bar

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 2

Grade: A

Observed food was stored uncovered and unprotected. The inspector observed unprotected consumable ice.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar; McLennan's Bar

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 4

Grade: A

Observed handwash sink(s) were not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

Observed food was stored uncovered and unprotected. The inspector observed uncovered ice.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar; high limit service bar

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar; rendezvous bar

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 2

Grade: A

Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. The inspector observed uncovered consumable ice.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar; Pony Express service bar

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Bar; Harvey's California Bar

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 2

Grade: A

Observed food stored uncovered and protected. The inspector observed uncovered consumable ice.

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Bar; Harvey's California Service Bar

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 2

Grade: A

Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. The inspector observed uncovered consumable ice.

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Bar; casino VIP bar

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

DEC. 28

Julio's Restaurant

Restaurant

1328 N. U.S. 395 #303

Gardnerville

Score: 2

Grade: A

Ready-to-Eat potentially hazardous foods are not date-marked.

Cutting board/block surfaces are excessively cracked, cut or chipped.

Julio's Restaurant

Caterer

1328 N. U.S. 395 #303

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Julio's Restaurant

Bar; bar

1328 N. U.S. 395 #303

Gardnerville

Score: 2

Grade: A

Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

Wild Horse Bar and Grill

Restaurant

1679 U.S. 395

Minden

Score: 6

Grade: A

Certificate of manager level food safety training unavailable or expired.

Chlorine residual of less than 50 ppm is detected on dishware after mechanical final rinse.

Ready-to-Eat potentially hazardous foods are not date-marked.

Sanitation buckets for storing wiping cloths in sanitizer solution are not properly stored. Improper concentration of bleach solution. Do not mix detergent and bleach.

Wild Horse Bar and Grill

Bar

1679 U.S. 395

Minden

Score: 5

Grade: A

Hand sinks must not be obstructed or utilized as dump sinks.