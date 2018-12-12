Douglas County health inspections

Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Nov. 16

The Bakery Gallery

Caterer

215 W. Goldfield Ave.

Yerington

Score: 0

Grade: A

Kona Ice of South Tahoe/Carson City

Mobile ice cream/sno cone vehicle; mobile ice cream vehicle

6526 Arc Dome Drive

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Nov. 29

Clear Creek Golf LLC

Restaurant

199 Old Clear Creek Road

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Clear Creek Golf LLC

Bar

199 Old Clear Creek Road

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A