Douglas County health inspections
December 12, 2018
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.
Nov. 16
The Bakery Gallery
Caterer
215 W. Goldfield Ave.
Yerington
Recommended Stories For You
Score: 0
Grade: A
Kona Ice of South Tahoe/Carson City
Mobile ice cream/sno cone vehicle; mobile ice cream vehicle
6526 Arc Dome Drive
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
Nov. 29
Clear Creek Golf LLC
Restaurant
199 Old Clear Creek Road
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
Clear Creek Golf LLC
Bar
199 Old Clear Creek Road
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A