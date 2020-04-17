Douglas County Commissioners approve Event Center at Stateline

In a 3-2 vote, Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved the Event Center at Stateline.

Commissioners Barry Penzel, Wes Rice and Larry Walsh voted in favor of bond issuance; commissioners John Engels and Dave Nelson were opposed.

The 132,000-square-foot center will provide a venue for conventions, special events and entertainment on Lake Tahoe’s south shore, located adjacent to MontBleu Casino in Stateline on property donated by Edgewood Tahoe.

Because the Event Center was approved despite a petition circulated by county residents, a ballot question on Redevelopment Area No. 2 will appear on the November ballot.

The petition was certified last week by Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis.

The projected annual economic impact to the Stateline area is $40 million to $60 million, according to proponents. It is estimated to create 800 construction jobs and a possible 550 year-round jobs.

Redevelopment is one of three sources of funding for the events center. A $5 per room night tax approved by the Legislature last year and 2 percent of the license lodging fee collected at Stateline will make up the rest of the funding.

It is estimated $34.25 million will be collected from Redevelopment Area No. 2.

“We’re extremely grateful to the County Commissioners for their support and recognition of a project to help assure the long-term economic future of the south shore,” said Carol Chaplin, president and chief executive officer of the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority. “It’s been a challenging multiple year process and now we look to move forward with enthusiasm, imagination, confidence and hope to secure our future.”

The TRPA Governing Board unanimously approved the Event Center project on March 25.

Plans for construction this summer will be dependent upon health and government safety protocols and will likely entail more underground and utility work during the initial phase. Project completion is anticipated for 2022.