Douglas County closes recreational facilities

The handball and tennis courts at Lampe Park are posted as closed, as is the Skate Park.

Kurt Hildebrand

In response to the Governor’s order from Wednesday, Douglas County Community Services has shut down the skate park in Gardnerville along with all tennis, basketball, volleyball and handball courts and the horsehoe pits.

The parks are not closed off.

Specific facilities affected by the order are:

Tennis Courts-all tennis courts will be closed at the following locations;

■ Zephyr Cove Park

■ Lampe Park

■ Johnson Lane Park

■ Douglas High School

Basketball Courts- all basketball courts will be closed at the following locations;

■ Johnson Lane Park

■ TRE Park

■ Meneley School Park

Volleyball Courts- all volleyball courts will be closed at the following locations;

Zephyr Cove Park,

Aspen Park

2 courts at Lampe Park

Skate Parks -Douglas County Skate Facility will be closed in Herbig Park.

Handball Courts-the hardcourt next to the tennis courts in Lampe Park will be closed.

Horseshoe Pits – all horseshoe pits will be closed at the following locations;

Lampe Park

Aspen Park

Please remember when using outdoor facilities not closed by the Governors Directive to do the following;

Wear your cloth facemask when recreating near others.

Do not congregate in the parking lot or in the park. Avoid groups and maintain six-foot social distancing.

If you are sick or suffer from high risk conditions stay at home.

If the park/facility looks busy leave and go to a different facility or return at a different time.

Try using the park or facility during off times. Early mornings and late afternoons are best

Parks and facilities are operating with minimal staff so please pack out all your trash.

Many restroom facilities are closed so remember to GO before you go.

Stay on marked trails.

Participate in activities with another person (6 feet apart) so you aren’t alone in an emergency.

Know your limits and plan your outdoor activity level accordingly.

Carry a basic first-aid kit with you.

Use protective gear where appropriate.

Be alert for slippery areas.

Don’t mix alcohol and outdoor recreation.

Sanitize and or wash your hands frequently.

SPECIFIC TO TRAILS AND TRAILHEADS

Keep your dog on a leash.

Hike on wider trails or dirt roads.

Step to the side to allow others to pass on single-track trails.

Don’t forget to smile and wave.

It is still okay to enjoy ourselves in the great outdoors if we are smart.