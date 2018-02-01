Douglas County clerk’s office prepares for 2018 elections

Voters who are physically disabled or 65 or older may have their ballots mailed to them every election without reapplying.

A new law allows those voters to establish a permanent mail voter status. They would still be able to cast a ballot in person, if they wanted, though not if they also mailed in their ballot.

Nevada allows anyone to receive a ballot through the mail, but requires most voters to request a ballot for each election cycle.

Another new law is designed to make voting in person easier for the infirm by allowing election staff to immediately help those who can't wait in line, according to Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis.

The timing to be able to register to vote online also has been extended to May 24, just two days before early voting for the primary begins on May 26. Online registration is limited to the Nevada Secretary of State's website. Voters may register or change their registration without coming into the clerk's office until May 15, and then in person at the clerk's office through May 22.

The Clerk's Office is purchasing new voting machines this year, thanks to help from the state.

The old machines, first used in the 2004 primary, were starting to show their age, Lewis said.

Notices about the changes were mailed out on Thursday.

This will be the second primary election where only one major party candidate will survive to the general, regardless of how many are running.

Filing for nonjudicial office is March 5-16.

The offices of clerk-treasurer, assessor, recorder, district attorney and the two county commissioner seats are all partisan races. Incumbents are seeking re-election to all but assessor and commission District 4. County commissioner Steve Thaler is facing a challenge from Gardnerville resident John Engels. Commissioner Nancy McDermid is the first woman in county history to be term-limited out of the board.

Two assessor employees are seeking the top spot being vacated by the retirement of Doug Sonnemann.

Nevada has closed primaries, so only Republicans see Republican candidates and Democrats may only vote on candidates in that party.

All Douglas voters will see what will likely be a four-way sheriff's race on their primary ballot.

For more information, visit govotedouglas.com, email election@douglasnv.us or call 782-9014.