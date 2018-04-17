Douglas County body camera contract $573,201

if you go

A five-year contract to provide Douglas County deputies with body-worn cameras goes before the board of commissioners on Thursday.

A camera system provided by Axon Enterprises will cost the county $573,201 over five years, according to a memo prepared by Undersheriff Paul Howell.

Because the county is coming in with a joinder with the Nevada Highway Patrol, it will receive a 20-25-percent discount over the company's original quote.

The contract will provide cameras to equip 110 deputies. Howell said at an earlier meeting that state law requires every sworn officer to wear a camera.

Until last year, Axon was known as Taser International, inventor of the nonlethal electrical device used by law enforcement around the world.

The 2017 Nevada Legislature enacted a law that requires peace officers to wear cameras.

Introduced by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, Senate Bill 176 was signed into law May 25, 2017, by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

The bill goes into effect July 1.

Sheriff's officials knew the mandate was coming and started preparing last year, and included it in the budget. The department underwent a feasibility study, testing various companies that provide camera services and studying how to best store the data. Deputies had never before used body cameras, he said. Department officials are also developing policies and procedures for implementing the cameras.