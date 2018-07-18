Douglas County air quality reaches ‘unhealthy’

MINDEN — Douglas County Emergency Management and The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection are continuing to monitor air quality concerns from smoke conditions drifting into the valley from the Ferguson Fire west of Yosemite National Park, according to a release Wednesday.

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection air quality monitors in Gardnerville and Carson City indicate extremely elevated amounts of particulate matter in the air. Based on National Weather Service forecasts, NDEP expects unhealthy air quality conditions to remain in Carson City and Douglas County through this evening and air conditions could deteriorate.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is an index for reporting daily air quality and what associated health effects might be an issue. In conditions that lead to an "Unhealthy" designation people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

As conditions change or deteriorate, it is recommended that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, the elderly and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma and/or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting with their personal physician.

For the most current air quality conditions, click here.