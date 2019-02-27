Douglas chef cooking at Gather in downtown Carson City

Former Tahoe Ridge Winery Chef Howard Jachens is working at Gather, a farm-to-table restaurant in downtown Carson City that opened last summer.

Jachens and Sous Chef Antonio Paz, who also worked at the Minden eatery, are serving American fare at the restaurant, located at 402 S. Carson St.

Jachens is a 40-year-plus Douglas County resident, who currently resides in Round Hill.

He was born and raised in the Napa Valley and graduated from the San Francisco Culinary Academy

He owned Zackary's at South Lake Tahoe in the late 1990s before coming to Carson Valley where he worked at David Walley's in Genoa. He worked at Tahoe Ridge in Minden from 2009 until it closed in 2015. He worked at Adele's in Carson City before taking over the kitchen at Gather.

Other Carson Valley products at Gather include Bently Ranch beef.

For more about the restaurant, visit http://www.gathercc.com.

Library participates in In-N-Out reading program

The Douglas County Public Library is participating in the In-N-Out Burger Cover to Cover Club reading program starting Saturday and continuing through April 13. Children ages 4-12 can earn a certificate for a free cheeseburger or hamburger for every five books they read. Each child may earn up to three certificates. Sign up for the program at the Minden or Zephyr Cove Library to receive a reading log.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.

State measuring wells in March

During March, staff from the Nevada Division of Water Resources, Office of the State Engineer, will be measuring groundwater levels in wells throughout various hydrographic basins in the state.

The data collection is part of an ongoing effort to assess hydrologic conditions throughout Nevada. Division staff will be measuring water levels primarily in irrigation and stock wells.

Water level measurements may be reviewed at: http://water.nv.gov/WaterLevelData.aspx.

Contact Jake Echeverria at 775-684-2813 for information.

Federal grazing fee drops to $1.35

The federal grazing fee for 2019 will drop to $1.35 per animal unit month for public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management and $1.35 per head month for lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service. This represents a decrease from the 2018 Federal grazing fee of $1.41 per AUM.

An AUM or HM – treated as equivalent measures for fee purposes – is the use of public lands by one cow and her calf, one horse, or five sheep or goats for a month. The newly calculated grazing fee was determined by a congressional formula and takes effect March 1. The fee will apply to nearly 18,000 grazing permits and leases administered by the BLM and nearly 6,500 permits administered by the Forest Service.