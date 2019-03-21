Douglas celebrates social workers

Celebrated each March, National Professional Social Work Month is an opportunity for social workers across the country to turn the spotlight on the profession and highlight the contributions they make to society. Douglas County has its own team of social workers including departments within Social Services and our Public Guardian. The official theme for Social Work Month in March 2019 is "Social Workers: Elevate Social Work."

Douglas County Social Services offers services to county residents in need of assistance.

They provide intensive case management services to those who are willing to work on goals toward greater self-sufficiency.

For residents on fixed incomes, they provide services to stretch the household budget, like food and utility assistance. With the housing crisis in rural Nevada, they have programs to support housing stability and affordability.

Residents seeking employment or better employment case management and financial assistance is available.

This assistance comes from Community Services Block Grants and can pay for any financial barrier limiting someone from returning to work or gaining better employment (clothing, DMV costs, licensing, testing, medical clearance, uniforms, gasoline, etc.)

Recommended Stories For You

Clients participating in the program also receive employment assistance in the form of training, resume development, application assistance, interview training, goal setting and job retention. Social Services is the primary entry point for the Carson Valley Community Food Closet Voucher Program.

In Douglas County, the public guardian serves as the guardian of a person, estate, or person and estate of an incompetent person.

Nevada is one of only a handful of states to have a guardianship compliance program and Douglas County has become a model for other rural counties in the state.

For information about Social Services visit: https://communityservices.douglascountynv.gov/social_services

For information on the Public Guardian visit:

https://www.douglascountynv.gov/cms/one.aspx?portalid=12493103&pageid=13248864