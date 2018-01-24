Douglas 911 ‘template’ for other agencies

Completing a process in a quarter of the usual time, Douglas County 911 Emergency Services received re-accreditation through the International National Academies of Emergency Dispatch.

"We achieved the approval from the board of accreditation in a record-breaking time." said 911 Emergency Services Director Ron Sagen. "Our submission was approved in seven business days, a process that takes a minimum of four weeks. The academy had very high praise of our submission, so much so they have asked permission to use Douglas County, Nevada, as the 'template' for other agencies to use."

The county's emergency medical communications program will remain accredited through April 2021.

The National Academies of Emergency Dispatch, through its College of Fellows provides tools to achieve the high standard at both the dispatcher level through certification, and at the communication center level through the accreditation program, Sagen said.

Douglas County 911 Emergency Services was approved as an emergency fire dispatch center of excellence on March 17, 2017, by the Board of Accreditation of the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, becoming the 36th emergency fire dispatch accredited center in the world and the first in Nevada, Sagen said. Douglas County 9-1-1 Emergency Services is also the first dual accredited fire and medical accredited center in Nevada.

"The submission was managed by Supervisor Cirra Woods, who deserves great credit, along with the Quality Assurance team and everyone in the Communications Center," he said. "It takes every single person to work hard to maintain the level of standards for this designation."

For more information about the accreditation process visit: http://www.emergencydispatch.org/Accreditation