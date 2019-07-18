Douglas 4-H students participate in Carson Fair

While Douglas doesn’t have a county fair, nine Douglas County 4-H and FFA members will be participating in the third annual Carson City Fair just over the county line in Fuji Park on July 26-28.

“Don’t let the name fool you,” Douglas County Extension Educator Lindsay Chichester said, “all youth from Nevada, as well as states that have a county that borders Nevada can participate in the Carson City Fair.”

Chichester said that historically, Douglas County 4-H and FFA have had a very strong presence at the Carson City Fair, as well as support from numerous sponsors, donors, and youth livestock buyers.

The Carson City Fair returned after a hiatus to celebrate youth and agriculture.

With the exception of evening entertainment, the entire Fair is free and family friendly.

“We want families to come out and create memories and to be able to experience a county Fair that may be nostalgic to their parents and grandparents,” said Chichester, who chairwoman of the fair for two years and is now co-chairwoman of the livestock committee.

A team from various agencies, nonprofit groups, and residents have spent countless hours planning and preparing for the fair.

“We rely heavily on volunteers and sponsors for support, we truly want this to be an event by the community for the community,” she said.

Anyone interested in entering their best quilt or pie (or other static exhibit), volunteering for one of the 200-plus volunteer opportunities (volunteers get a commemorative Fair shirt), want to buy an animal raised by a 4-H or FFA member in Douglas County, or just want to watch the festivities, can find out more from http://carsoncitynvfair.com/ or follow the Carson City Fair on Facebook.

Chichester, a 10-year 4-H member herself, hopes residents support local youth and take a look at the hard work they have put into their livestock projects.

The Douglas County Fair was last held in the early 1990s.