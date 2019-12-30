Dottys work could begin next month

Work on a 4,200-square-foot Dottys Tavern is expected to begin next month in Gardnerville.

An attorney for Gardnerville 395 said the owner of the property has $1.8 million invested in the property.

Attorney Casey Stiteler told Douglas County commissioners that the owners received all the necessary approvals before an ordinance was proposed that would directly affect the business.

Dotty’s owners have been looking for a spot in Douglas County for a while and decided on the parcel located just southeast of Les Schwab Tires near the Gardnerville Walmart.

“We worked closely with Douglas County to submit a development application, purchased the property and received all the necessary approvals,” Stiteler said.

Minden property owner Rob Hellwinkel told commissioners he opposed implementing further restrictions on gaming licenses in the county, calling it an unnecessary restraint on trade.

“It’s always easier to be benevolent with other people’s property,” he said. “Vacant commercial properties provide zero economic benefit to the county and certainly don’t provide employment to anyone.”

After hearing a business impact statement, county commissioners agreed with them and decided not to pursue a second reading of an ordinance that would require

Deciding it was better to enforce the code that exists before implementing additional rules, county commissioners decided not to pursue the second reading of an ordinance that would further restrict gaming in the county.

The new rules would have required that half of revenue at new establishments with more than seven slot machines would have to come from nongaming sources.

New establishments would have to have at lest 2,500 feet open to the public, have a permanent bar, a restaurant and separate kitchen.

In Nevada, a restricted gaming license allows establishments to have up to 15 machines. A nonrestricted license allows its owner to have more machines, table games and other gaming devices.

There are 10 nonrestricted gaming license holders in Douglas County, including the Carson Valley Inn, COD Casino, Sharkey’s, Topaz Lodge and the Stateline casinos.