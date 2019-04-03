Door-to-door sales crowd comes out in walking weather

Our seasonal weather brings April showers, May flowers and Traveling Merchants. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office wants to remind residents and Traveling Merchants alike of the local requirements to sell door-to-door in Douglas County.

While many residents may become annoyed at the constant knocks on their door by Traveling Merchants selling door-to-door, knowing the proper requirements may help alleviate some of those annoyances. Douglas County Code 5.24 outlines the legal requirements to obtain a Traveling Merchant Permit. The essential information for the Traveling Merchant to understand is they must register annually with the Sheriff's Office and pay a $150 filing fee. The merchant pays an additional $10 per employee they wish to register with their business. The fees include a background investigation as well to process ID cards.

The permit process is not a requirement for charitable organizations such as the scouts, Pop Warner or church affiliated groups or with an established retail business with a current store front in Douglas County. Additional information can be obtained by referring to DCC 5.24 or beginning the process with our Records Division. Once completed, the Records Division will issue an official Traveling Merchant ID card which must be displayed at all times while traveling or conducting sales door-to-door. The ID card contains the name and current photograph on the front along with date of issue, expiration and identifying characteristics similar to a Nevada driver's license on the back.

Residents are encouraged to ask to see the ID cards from anyone selling door-to-door. Residents are encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood, especially if a door-to-door salesperson will not comply with their request to see their ID card. Residents should employ common sense safety principles and when in doubt, do not open the door. In addition, keep the front of your residence well illuminated and watch out for your neighbors. A strong and safe neighborhood makes for a strong and safe community.

Suspicious or criminal activity can be reported to the Sheriff's Office in several ways to include calling communications via 911 or the non-emergency line, (775) 782-5126. Criminal and suspicious activity reports can be taken in person at the Douglas County Judicial Buildings in Minden and Stateline or anonymously through Secret Witness.