Don’t get lost in the hustle-bustle of the holidays

Many times we get lost in the energy around us. Anxiety, anger and haste can all be contagious. So can excitement and joy, for that matter. We spend time near hostility and suddenly notice that we feel frustrated or discontent. Witnessing disturbing events reported on the news can evoke unrest in those watching. Attending a wedding tends to spread feelings of love or the absence of it. Holidays are filled with business and heightened expectations while rushing to purchase and plan. Day by day without notice we tend to pick up what the collective (we) are experiencing to the nth degree. It can be difficult at this point to work through the emotion and let go.

Biology is no help to avoid the experience of others. Mirror neurons work to help us connect with one another to ensure the survival of the species. We learn social interactions through these neurons by proxy. They help us to imitate or mirror , expressions and emotions of others by virtue of observation. The holiday season can mirror stress and haste or excitement and joy or a little of both. Take notice of how you feel during this season. Be mindful of your experience and make a choice on how you wish to proceed.

Simple intentions can help you let go of emotional energy that is not a match to your authentic self. Taking time to slow down during this busy season will allow you to regain balance if feeling off. Be gentle and realistic with expectations of yourself and others. If you're feeling pressure from others, remember that the way you respond to that pressure can reduce or increase what you ultimately experience. The longest journey we take is between our head and heart. The heart requires no thought, only presence. Take a deep breath and enjoy the simple wonders all around you.

Bridgette DeBoer M.A., is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, marriage and family therapist. She can be reached at 450-6632.