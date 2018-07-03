Donations run up Community Center flagpole

Over the past few years, the Douglas County Community Services Foundation has been working to raise money to purchase and install an American flag in front of the Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville.

Residents, families, businesses and friends of Douglas County have contributed $97,674 to the Douglas County Community Services Foundation for the purchase and installation of a set of three commercial-grade flagpoles. The flagpoles will showcase the American flag, the Nevada flag and the Douglas County flag in front of the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, Waterloo Lane.

This set of flagpoles will include an 80-foot-tall main pole and two 60-foot-tall poles. The three side poles were made possible primarily from a donation from the Alexander Family.

The main pole will wave the largest American flag in Northern Nevada.

Audi Reno Tahoe presented the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Foundation Board of Directors with a donation of $5,000 for the flags to be installed and to complete the project of this flag trio.

The Douglas County Community Services Foundation thanked the community, the Alexander Family and Audi Reno Tahoe for supporting the program.

The construction project will begin soon with the dedication and first raising of the flags tentatively set for mid-September.