Donated wreaths decorate veterans’ graves

Veterans' graves at Eastside Memorial Park were decorated with wreaths for Christmas.

Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery donated wreaths to the cause, according to Gardnerville Gold Star mother Sally Wiley.

"The Veterans Cemetery in Fernley was kind enough to give their extra Christmas Wreaths to the Eastside cemetery to put on our veterans graves for Christmas," she said.

Members of Welcome all Veterans Everywhere and friends helped to distribute the wreaths at the cemetery on Saturday morning.