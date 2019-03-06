Dog Park, 2nd amendment meetings next week

This morning I was up at 4 a.m. I just couldn't get back to sleep no matter what tricks I tried. So, I took advantage and headed down to the Community Center and joined in the spin class at 6 a.m. It was a $5 buy-in and I was on my way. It has been five years since I did a spin class and I am pretty sure tomorrow morning my body is going to let me know the results of that decision. It was fun and if you care to do some impulsive exercise at that time in the morning Lisa the instructor will put you through the paces.

One of things that was keeping me awake was getting these thoughts submitted as my time to be relevant is quickly fading away. There are two things that I need to advise you of and they are the upcoming meeting for the dog park and the meeting about being a "Sanctuary" county for 2nd Amendment supporters.

Our friends at the Parks and Recreation Department have scheduled a meeting at the Johnson Lane Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m. Monday. The goal of this meeting is to get input from the community on what we would like to see at the dog park. Believe it or not there are a lot of questions that need to be answered before they can begin the work. Some of those questions are: Do we want real turf, artificial turf or some other surface. Do we want two areas, one for small dogs another for large dogs? How about a natural area so dogs can be trained on sniffing out quail, lizards and other animals that bring so much joy to our best friends. There are a lot of suggestions and good ideas.

Scott Morgan has made it clear he wants this to be a premier park for the Valley. We have the funding to do so and now is the time to make it happen. We have been waiting for several years now and it is time that it paid off. Regarding the funding, I know there has been a lot of discussion about funding roads, flood mitigation etc., these funds are what we would call "Fenced" funds. The funds were collected from a specific fee charged for new construction of a home. They are marked only for improvement in parks in the North Valley. If we do not use the funds they can not be redistributed to another purpose. The funds will be used either in Genoa or Indian Hills. I believe those communities have already received their improvements and it is now our turn.

I am not even going to address the concerns of who does the cleaning up. Responsible owners will clean up after their own dogs. The maintenance of the entire park comes from room tax collections so you as a resident do not even pay for this park's maintenance. I encourage you to bring your ideas and let's show the commission that we are interested in where we live. I hope we have a good representation of residents. Please join us.

Second topic, becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary. I have said in the past that I would like to avoid politics in this column. The passage of SB143 makes it difficult for me to remain silent. Let me be clear on my standing. I do agree with background checks. They serve a purpose and are necessary. They should be done when the gun is actually changing ownership. SB143 goes beyond that and requires a background check even when ownership is not being passed on. There are exceptions for some family members but not all. If I have a particular firearm and someone I know wants to go fire it to become familiar with it, I would be required to do a background check on them. Then when they give it back, they would have to do a background check on me even though I have a CCW permit. I am not gifting them the firearm just allowing them to use it. Being a responsible gun owner means that I have confidence in them using the firearm for its intended purpose. If I have a shadow of a doubt about this, I am not lending it to them.

SB143 also places the responsibility of the sale on the seller. If a buyer knows they wouldn't pass a background check shouldn't they be the ones held responsible? There are a lot of issues with this bill and it is currently being taken to the courts. It may be completely unconstitutional since it was not passed according to the Nevada Constitution.

Commissioner Nelson has already held one meeting at Hamdog's earlier this month. The meeting place was filled to capacity and people had to be turned away. He has graciously scheduled another meeting on the Tuesday at the Community Center. The time for that meeting is 7 p.m. according to the last posting.

It is my understanding that the proposal is for the county commissioners to pass a resolution which declares SB143 as unenforceable and most likely unconstitutional. Gunowners in the Valley would not be pursued solely for the purpose of enforcing this law. There are a lot of other issues with this law that I can't cover here. Several sheriff's in other counties have already sent a letter to the governor that they would not be enforcing this law and other counties are considering similar actions. Please do some research and come to the meeting if you are concerned about your Second Amendment rights.

So, there you have it two pretty important dates back to back 11 March at the Johnson Lane Volunteer Fire Department be there at 6 p.m. and 12 March at the Community Center in Gardnerville at 7 p.m. Organizers are suggesting you get there early to get a seat. I hope we have a good showing on the 11th and I know the community center will be packed on the 12th.

Finally, I want to give a shout out to two Johnson Laners who have recently achieved their Eagle Rank. Jason Gray and Hunter Morris received their Eagle Badge at their Eagle Ceremony at LifePoint Church on March 2. I have seen these two young men go from being a Cub Scout to becoming young men. They are wonderful examples of how the Scouting program helps to mold young men and now women into pillars of the community. We need more like them. Congratulations Jason and Hunter, you make our community proud.

Please send any announcements or organization information to Johnsonlanejournal@outlook.com

John Hefner is a Johnson Lane resident.