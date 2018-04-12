Dodgeball tournament benefits Minden girl

you can help

Nearly two-dozen teams participated in a benefit dodgeball tournament on Saturday to raise money for Minden resident 11-year-old Aunicka Pierce.

Aunicka is a Carson Valley Middle School sixth-grader suffering from an inoperable form of cancer.

Family friend Caitlin Hogan said friends and family have raised more than $7,000 to help Aunicka's family before the tournament.

According to Aunicka's caring bridge page, every other month the family is flying to Denver where she is being treated.

The family thanked members of Common Ground Carson for their help setting up the dodgeball tournament.

Aunika was diagnosed when what was believed to be a soccer injury turned out to be cancer.

According to her family, she experienced a pain in her leg, but and X-ray and MRI revealed on Jan. 9 that she had cancer.

She plays soccer for the Carson Valley Heat soccer team.