Dixon fire still smoldering in Alpine

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest fire managers are making use of a lightning-caused fire to meet multiple resource objectives in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness. The Dixon Fire is located east of Silver Peak on the north side of Dixon Creek and was discovered on July 28 by aerial reconnaissance after storms passed through the area.

The Dixon fire remains deep in the Wilderness and is being managed for the following multiple objectives: reducing accumulated forest fuels, reintroducing fire into the ecosystem, ensuring firefighter and public safety, and decreasing the risk of future catastrophic fires in the area.

The fire has seen minimal growth over the last six days and continues to burn at a low intensity, also referred to as “creep”, in the duff layers of the fuel bed. The current size of the fire is 9 acres. Fire managers are monitoring predicted weather patterns, but don’t expect to see any significant changes in the fire’s spread due to the fire’s proximity to natural barriers.

The Dixon fire incident commander, district ranger, district assistant fire management officer, vegetation management officer and fuels officer attended the Alpine Biomass Collaborative August meeting on Tuesday at the Turtle Rock Park Community Center to discuss the Dixon fire.

The ABC is a collaborative group in Alpine County that works together to improve forest and watershed health and reduce the risk of wildfire. The Incident Commander provided an update on the current conditions of the Dixon fire and the continued plan to monitor the fire for resource objectives.

Visitors to the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness should expect to see smoke. The fire is currently posing no threat to recreationists, but please avoid the fire area for public safety.