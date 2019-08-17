Dixon fire smolders in Carson-Iceberg

A nine-acre wildfire has been puffing away in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness for more than two weeks after it was started by lightning.

The Dixon Fire is located east of Silver Peak on the north side of Dixon Creek above Highway 4 in Alpine County.

Lookouts, flyover and fire cameras have been keeping a close eye on the fire, but it continues burning slowly.

The Dixon Fire is burning deep in the Wilderness and being managed to reduce accumulated forest fuels, reintroduce fire into the ecosystem, ensure firefighter and public safety, and decrease the risk of future catastrophic fires.

Visitors to the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness should expect to see smoke. Fire managers ask people to avoid the fire area for safety’s sake.