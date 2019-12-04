District purchases 2 new engines

If firefighters could carry new engines over the threshold, they would. But in the case of two shiny new engines, they had to roll them into their new homes.

East Fork firefighters officially placed two new Type 1 engines in service on Monday, one at Fire Station 14 in Minden and the other in station 7 in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Crews held a push-in ceremony for the new Minden engine on Monday with the help of East Fork Fire Protection District Board President Barbara Griffin and director Bernie Curtis.

“These new engines are truly state of the art and are magnificent machines which should serve the needs of the district for quite some time,” Chief Tod Carlini said.

The two 2019 Pierce Engines cost slightly under $1 million for both.

Carlini said it has been nearly a decade since the fire district last purchased a new engine. He said front-line engines last a dozen years with five years as a reserve.

The new engines have 1,500-gallon per minute pumps, 750-gallon water tanks and pumps that are driven by an electromagnetic field.

The new engines have lots of compartment space, which allows firefighters to stow their dirty gear away outside of the cab until they can be cleaned. That reduces the amount of contaminants firefighters are exposed to in the cab.

Carlini said a third engine has been ordered and is expected to arrive in fall 2020.

The district had to go into debt to purchase the engines, something Carlini said he’d prefer not to do.

“The cost of fire apparatus and other emergency response equipment outpaces the district’s ability to fund purchases of this type,” he said, saying at least they were able to get a 1.87 percent interest rate on the eight-year loan for the engines.

Carlini said the pushing-in ceremony is a tradition handed down from the days when fire apparatus had to be pushed into fire houses

Two of Douglas County’s historical engines can be viewed in Western Nevada.

The original hand pump engine, which helped douse the 1910 Genoa Fire is on display at the Firefighters Museum in Virginia City.

Its replacement, the Seagraves engine obtained in the 1920s, will likely participate in the annual Carson Valley Parade of Lights on Saturday.