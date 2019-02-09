Distracted driving will get you a ticket

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies will be on the lookout for distracted drivers through Feb. 19.

Nevada law clearly states that any use of a handheld electronic device — cell phone, mp3 player, GPS device, etc. — while driving is illegal and offenders will be pulled over and cited.

Nevada's ban on handheld devices while driving went into effect Jan. 1, 2012, and still, law enforcement continues to spot and cite offenders every day.

The Governors Highway Safety Association provides the following tips to help limit driving distractions and increase safety:

Turn it off. Turn your phone off or switch to silent mode before you get in the car

X the Text. Don't ever text and drive, surf the web or read your email while driving. It is dangerous and against the law in most states

Spread the word. Set up a special message to tell callers that you are driving and you'll get back to them as soon as possible, or sign up for a service that offers this

If you need to make a call, find a legal and safe place to pull over and park first

Use your passengers. Ask a passenger to make the call for you

Prepare. Review maps and directions before you start to drive. If you need help when you are on the road, ask a passenger to help or pull over to a safe location to review the map/directions again

Secure your pets. Pets can be a big distraction in the car. Always secure your pets properly before you start to drive

Keep the kids safe. Pull over to a safe location to address situations with your children in the car

Focus on the task at hand. Refrain from smoking, eating, drinking, reading and any other activity that takes your mind and eyes off the road.

For more information about Nevada's distracted driving laws, visit the state's Zero Fatalities website at: http://www.zerofatalitiesnv.com/focus-on-the-road/

Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by Joining Forces, a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funded by the Office of Traffic Safety, aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide

Law enforcement personnel will continue to enforce traffic safety laws year-round as part of their commitment to reduce crashes and save lives. Whether you're the driver, a passenger, or a pedestrian, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone to make safety on our roadways a top priority.