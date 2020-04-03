Discovery of body leads to hazardous materials call

The discovery of a man’s body on Friday led to the evacuation of neighboring rooms in the Quality Inn and Suites in Minden’s Ironwood Center.

East Fork firefighters, Douglas County Sheriff’s personnel and the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to establish a cordon around the hotel at noon.

The deceased was discovered by the hotel management. Initial reports were that there was a note posted on the door alerting emergency officials there might be hazardous materials inside.

Firefighters made entry into the room and determined there wasn’t an immediate threat. Ironwood Drive was reopened by 12:40 p.m. The Nevada National Guard’s 92nd Civil Support Team was called to aid the response. Authorities closed the parking lot around the hotel as a precaution.

The name of the person in the room was not released on Friday.