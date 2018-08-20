Discover Nevada’s newest state park: Walker River State Recreation Area

YERINGTON — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Nevada's newest state park, the Walker River State Recreation Area, will open to the public at the Pitchfork Ranch on Sept. 22.

The century-old Pitchfork Ranch, located near Yerington, is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise, with seven miles of the celebrated East Walker River open for exploration.

Visitors are invited to experience camping, hiking, biking, wildlife viewing, kayaking, fishing, or simply relax in a country setting.

"The Walker River State Recreation Area is truly a gift that will have an enduring impact for generations to come and is a testament of Nevada's celebrated outdoor heritage," Eric Johnson, Administrator of Nevada State Parks, said. "We are thrilled to be opening the newest state park to our fellow Nevadans — and visitors from all over."

The public is invited to join park staff for a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Pitchfork Ranch for a fun-filled day of activities including: Dutch oven cooking, archery, fishing clinics, nature walks, hay rides, children's games and a barbecue.

Pitchfork Ranch is at 211 E. Walker Road in Yerington.

Recommended Stories For You

The park entrance fee will be waived for the grand opening event.