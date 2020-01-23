Dinner gong brings eagles

Every indication is that the guests of honor of this year’s Eagles and Agriculture event are in Carson Valley looking for a meal.

Audubon bird counters spotted a handful of eagles on the last day of the Christmas Bird Count on Jan. 5.

On Sunday, photographer JT Humphrey sent The Record-Courier a half-dozen pictures of bald eagles he took over the course of a couple of days late last week.

“We’re ready… all the traveling tours are full, the buses are booked, the birders and the BS’ers are assigned, the falconers will be there Thursday night and Friday night, the ranches are ready,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Chernock. “Carson Valley Inn and Holiday Inn Express are all set to host their parts and all we need is for the eagles to cooperate … Year 18 of Eagles & Ag is going to be great.”

Bus tours sold out well before the event, even after additional buses were added at the beginning of the year.

Tours this year included visits to the Incline Village General Improvement District wetlands, a tour looking for raptors, the eagles and ranch tour of four Carson Valley spreads, the owl and live bird demonstration, a photo workshop and a guided hike of the River Fork Ranch.

But there is an opportunity to experience some of what the tours offer with tonight’s opening reception in the Grandview Room at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

From 5:30-7:30 p.m., area wildlife photographers, like Humphrey, and falconers will give visitors a close-up look. Admission is $15.

The falconers will be back, this time at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday for the Eagles & Agriculture Falconer’s Dinner.

The event is $45 per person and offers “an unprecedented up-close look at various types of hawks and raptors, and the chance to meet their handlers,” organizers said.

There will be fewer tickets sold this year to the dinner, which means it could sell out, too.

The speaker for the dinner is Daron “Farmer D” Joffe talking about the concept of agrihoods in Carson Valley.