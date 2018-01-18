Diego’s Umbrellas kicks off concert series

The Carson Valley Art Council's 2017-2018 Concert Series resumes with Diego's Umbrella on Feb. 9 at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Diego's Umbrella is San Francisco's ambassadors of gypsy rock. The band's entertainment style combines a mix of Eastern European tradition, pop sensibility and punk rock energy. You don't want to miss this night of ecstatic experience of Latin, Gypsy, and rock music.

The brainchild of Vaughn Lindstrom and Tyson Maulhardt, this musical ensemble recorded their first album in 2001, and has now morphed into a heavy hitting live band with the addition of Kevin Gautschi, Jason Kleinberg, Jake Wood and Red Cup.

The group's uncanny gift for pleasing crowds, from standard clubs to huge festivals such as High Sierra and Outside Lands, has earned them a zealous and ever-expanding following across the United States and Europe. Continuously touring abroad has always fed their aesthetic, and has resulted in incorporating the scales of klezmer, the strings of flamenco, and the energy of punk rock.

On March 10, 2017, Diego's Umbrella released their fifth studio album, "Edjka."

"This is our best album to date. It is raw and emotional, the combination of years on the road, finely tuned craftsmanship and bold songwriting," commented vocalist Vaughn Lindstrom.

Tickets are $22 in advance; $26 at the door; and kids under 18 are free. Tickets for the show can be purchased online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, by phone at 775-782-8207, at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 US Hwy 395, Minden, or at the Douglas

County Community Center, Gardnerville. Doors open at 6:00pm for the concert and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Check out Diego Umbrella's music and videos on their website at http://www.diegosumbrella.com/.