DHS senior in national speech contest

Perla Anahi Molina, a Douglas High senior, and other champions representing 50 states and additional territories and overseas departments of the American Legion are competing for scholarship money.

Molina is the Nevada champion competing in The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program — A Constitutional Speech Contest. Scholarships of $18.000, $16,000 and $14,000 are awarded in the final round of the 82nd annual contest.

The quarterfinals will be held from 6:45 to 10 a.m. today and will narrow the field from 53 to 9, who advance to the semifinals. The semifinals will be held from 12:15 to 2 p.m. today and will narrow the field from 9 to 3, who will advance to the finals.

The finals will be held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Sunday and will be broadcast through a live webcast at http://www.legion.org. The event is being held the Wyndham Indianapolis West Hotel in Indianapolis.

Competitors will deliver a rehearsed 8- to 10-minute address and a randomly assigned 3 to 5-minute oration on a constitutional topic, each without the benefit of notes and in front of a live audience, including the judges.

Annually, more than 6,000 high school students begin competition at the American Legion Post-community level. The Indianapolis-based American Legion National Headquarters provides transportation tas well as board and lodging in Indianapolis for each competitor and a guest.