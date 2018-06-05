Developer of Ranchos subdivision seeks continuance

The applicant seeking several variances to a 353-unit subdivision southwest of the Gardnerville Ranchos is asking to continue the request scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.

County officials announced the request by Rancho Sierra representative K.L. Dorr Consulting on Tuesday afternoon.

Under county code, it will be up to the board of county commissioners to decide whether they will hear the item on Thursday.

Ranchos residents have asked the county to give them more time to discuss the project.

County commissioners are scheduled to meet 1 p.m. Thursday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Rancho Sierra's requests were scheduled to be heard after 5 p.m., according to the county.

There are about four hours worth of items before commissioners on Thursday.

Several residents protested the approval of the variances by planning commissioners, especially delaying the improvement of a secondary route out of the development to the south until the 199th lot is recorded

Under Douglas County code, a second route is supposed to be approved after the 20th lot is recorded. The rule is designed to avoid cul de sacs.

The developer said that requirement would be a hardship.