Derby-themed fundraiser jockeys for donations

Fancy hats, fake horses, and dog julips all had their place at the Douglas County DAWG Derby Friday evening at CVI, which helped raise funding for Douglas Animal Welfare Group.

There was a silent auction, a catered buffet dinner, a hat contest, and a derby "race."

Patrons "bet" on their favorite jockeys, which included area veterinarians, representatives from animal hospitals, Douglas High School, casinos, and several other businesses.

In exchange for donations, raffle tickets were given out.

Raffle prizes included V&T Railway tickets, gift cards to Carson Valley Golf Course, tickets for the Nevada Museum of Art, Nevada State Museum, gym memberships, and many more.

The emcee for the evening was George Alm, who kept guests laughing and donating throughout the evening.

Recommended Stories For You

A recent transplant from Olympia, Wash., and Gadzooks artist Pat Jordan, said she came as a way to support the animals in the county, as well as to meet members of the community.

"It's a great way to generate interest in the organization," Jordan said.

DAWG is a nonprofit which focuses "to better the lives of Douglas County animals, by improving their adoptability and thereby increasing the adoption rate, educating the community about responsible pet ownership, and engaging in other projects to yield positive benefits to the animals, owners and citizens."

To learn more about DAWG, visit http://www.dawgrescue.com