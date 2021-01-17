Deputy wins best beard in ‘No-Shave November’

Sheriff Dan Coverley, and his now clean shaven staff, present a $3,000 check to Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation.

Douglas County

Deputy Zack Hickman was awarded best beard as a result of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office “No-Shave November” that raised $3,000 for the

Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.

Hickman is a 2006 graduate of Douglas High School and has served with the Sheriff’s Office since 2017.

Scott Wharton received the award for baby face and people’s choice was Les Vido.

“No Shave November” is an annual fundraiser and contest for the Sheriff’s Office, deputies paid an entry fee to put down their razors and grow out their facial hair (or attempt to). ﻿Deputy participation in this effort was welcome, and the standard facial hair grooming policy during the month of November was waived. It was such a success the Sheriff’s Office extended “No-Shave November 2020” into “Don’t-Shave December 2020.”

The sheriff’s office thanked everyone who donated and participated.

Anyone who would like to donate, may visit https://www.nvchildrenscancer.org/donate/general-donation/. The William N. Pennington Foundation is matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000 through Feb. 19.