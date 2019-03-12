Deputy promoted to sergeant

Effective March 9, Deputy Justin Williams was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Williams is a nine-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office and served with the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was presented his badge by his wife.

Sheriff Dan Coverley swore in new Reserve Deputy Aaron Zeff on Friday.

A former emergency medical technician and paramedic and Air Force Air Nation Guard pilot he currently maintains his commercial pilot's license and EMT/Paramedic certificates.

Zeff resides in Douglas County with his family and is currently a local business owner.

Recommended Stories For You

He said he wants continue a tradition of service, and give back this community as a reserve deputy sheriff.