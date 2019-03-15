Deputies watching crosswalks to keep pedestrians safe

With spring's impending arrival, more and more residents will be walking along Douglas County's streets.

In an effort to protect those pedestrians, Douglas and Lyon county deputies, along with Nevada Highway Patrol troopers, will be making sure motorists are obeying marked crosswalks and are focusing on their driving.

A Joining Forces grant will fund additional patrols throughout the county.

A pedestrian safety enforcement campaign will be underway through March 31.

Pedestrian deaths are on the increase, and deputies will be watching for drivers who aren't watching out for pedestrians.